Clemson center P.J. Hall suffers a setback

The Tigers' top returning player will be sidelined with an injury to his kneecap which will require surgery.

CLEMSON, S.C. — After recently undergoing foot surgery in the spring, Clemson junior center P.J. Hall will miss more time after suffering a subluxed knee cap last week.

The injury will require surgery and a timetable for his return has not been determined.

Hall dealt with a foot injury last season but still had a breakout sophomore campaign, leading the Tigers in scoring (15.5 ppg) and finishing second on the team in rebounding (5.7 rpg).

“This is an unfortunate setback for PJ’s recovery process," said Clemson head coach Brad Brownell in a statement.

"He’s done an outstanding job in his rehab from his foot surgery earlier this spring. I know he will attack this latest obstacle with the same grit and determination that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from him. As we all know, PJ has an infectious positive personality and that coupled with his leadership will continue to help our young team.”

Clemson is set to travel to France in August as part of a foreign tour. These trips are helpful in helping a team get a jump start on chemistry and cohesion but without Hall in the lineup, that trip may be used as preparation for any future games where Hall would not be available.

“It’s unfortunate, but you can’t change it. Not every road is paved perfectly. I’m going to keep my energy high, and my voice heard to help these guys get ready for the start of the season," said Hall in a statement.