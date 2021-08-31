Clemson will enter the Uiagalelei era Saturday

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will no doubt draw on his two starts in 2020 when Trevor Lawrence was in COVID-19 protocols.
Uiagalelei started at home against Boston College and on the road at South Bend against Notre Dame. The Tigers lost an shootout against the Irish but it certainly showed that Uiagalelei should be able to continue the Tigers' success on the scoreboard.
Clemson will face Georgia Saturday night in Charlotte and it will mark the third start for Uiagelelei who assumes controls of the offense on a full-time basis after spending his freshman season backing up the person who would be the first draft pick in this year's NFL Draft.