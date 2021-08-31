Clemson will enter the Uiagalelei era Saturday

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will lead the Tigers into Charlotte Saturday where they will face Georgia in a top five showdown.

Uiagalelei started at home against Boston College and on the road at South Bend against Notre Dame. The Tigers lost an shootout against the Irish but it certainly showed that Uiagalelei should be able to continue the Tigers' success on the scoreboard.