Dabo returns to the Bobby Dodd Trophy Watch List

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is on the watch list for a national award which honors accomplishments on and off the gridiron.
Credit: AP
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney raises both hands in victory during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

CLEMSON, S.C. — The watch lists for college football's national awards will start rolling out next week but there is one watch list for a national coach of the year award that has been released and Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is on that list.

Swinney is one of 20 coaches on the watch list for the Dodd Trophy which is presented by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc.

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc., the Dodd Trophy is awarded to the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the field, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy. Dodd was the head coach at Georgia Tech from 1945-1966, winning the national championship in 1952.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program’s graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2022 season and Academic Progress Rate.

Dodd Trophy Watch List

Dave Aranda, Baylor  

Paul Chryst, Wisconsin  

Dave Clawson, Wake Forest  

Ryan Day, Ohio State 

Dave Doeren, NC State  

Kirk Ferentz, Iowa  

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati 

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M  

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State  

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan  

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss  

Pat Narduzzi, Pitt  

Sam Pittman, Arkansas 

Nick Saban, Alabama  

Kalani Sitake, BYU  

Kirby Smart, Georgia  

Mark Stoops, Kentucky  

Dabo Swinney, Clemson 

Mel Tucker, Michigan State  

Kyle Whittingham, Utah

