Clemson beats Mississippi State 53-42

Brad Brownell and the Tigers open the season with a solid win over a solid SEC team in the Space Coast Challenge.

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) - PJ Hall had 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to help Clemson open the season with a 53-42 win over Mississippi State in the Space Coast Challenge.

Al-Amir Dawes added 10 points for the Tigers, who pulled away with a 13-2 run to lead 46-30 with 9:13 left in the game. Nick Honor had five points and Alex Hemenway added four during the burst.

The Bulldogs twice closed the deficit to nine but got no closer. D.J. Stewart Jr. and Tolu Smith led Mississippi State with 12 points each. Smith also grabbed 10 boards.