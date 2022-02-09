Clemson will send four players to the NFL Combine

Booth, Goodrich, Ross and Spector will be at Lucas Oil Stadium for the annual showcase that is the NFL Combine.

Four Clemson football players who just wrapped up their collegiate careers are among the 324 total prospects who have been invited to attend this year’s NFL Combine which is taking place in Indianapolis.

Cornerbacks Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, wide receiver Justyn Ross and linebacker Baylon Spector will be at Lucas Oil Stadium in the first week of March.

Booth and Goodrich were both named first-team All-ACC at cornerback in 2021, becoming the first single-school duo to sweep both first-team All-ACC cornerback honors since 1997. Booth recorded 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games which were all starts.

Goodrich was credited with 48 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble as he started all 12 games which he played.

Ross was named one of two recipients of the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award in 2021. That award is presented annually to the conference’s most courageous player(s). Ross made an inspiring comeback from a career-threatening spinal condition which caused him to miss all of 2020. He recorded team highs in receptions (46) and receiving yards (514) while adding three receiving touchdowns in the 10 games he started.