Uiagalelei and Ross are on the Maxwell Award watch list

A pair of Clemson skill players are up for the annual award which goes to college football's outstanding player.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and wide receiver Justyn Ross are on the watch list for the Maxwell Award. which is presented by the Maxwell Football Club to the College Player of the Year.

Uiagalelei has taken over for Trevor Lawrence and he will enter 2021 with a pair of starts in his freshman season. When Lawrence missed two games due to COVID-19 protocols, Uiagalelei got the start against Syracuse and Notre Dame.

He finished the season having completed 78-of-117 passes for 914 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 60 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Ross missed all of 2020 as he recovered from neck surgery due to a congenital fusion condition of his neck and spine.

In his two previous seasons with the Tigers, he made a total of 14 starts with 112 caeer receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was an Honorable Mention All-ACC selection as a sophomore in 2019.