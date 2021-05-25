Clemson loses Home Run Derby to Louisville

The Tigers and Cardinals combine for an ACC Tournament record 11 home runs but Clemson did not have enough to overcome the Cardinals in day one of the ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Alex Binelas tied an ACC Tournament record with three home runs and No. 7 seed Louisville combined for seven homers in a 15-10 victory over 11th-seeded Clemson.

Louisville will play second-seeded Georgia Tech on Thursday in another pool-play game. Clemson faces the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday.

Louisville set an ACC championship record for home runs by a team - with two apiece from Ben Metzinger and Henry Davis. Binelas finished with six RBIs, Metzinger added four and Davis had two.