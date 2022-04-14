No summer vacation for Swansea product Greg Williams

Clemson defensive end is entering his fourth season in the program and he plans on using the summer to make a big push for playing time.

CLEMSON, S.C. — When Greg Williams arrived at Clemson as part of the 2019 class of newcomers, he was a linebacker who stood 6-3 and weighed 235 pounds. He is now a 260-pound defensive end who is trying to work his way onto the two-deep depth chart.

But the competition for playing time is intense and it will remains so with Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry returning for a fifth year in the program.