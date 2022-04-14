No summer vacation for Swansea product Greg Williams

CLEMSON, S.C. — When Greg Williams arrived at Clemson as part of the 2019 class of newcomers, he was a linebacker who stood 6-3 and weighed 235 pounds. He is now a 260-pound defensive end who is trying to work his way onto the two-deep depth chart.
But the competition for playing time is intense and it will remains so with Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry returning for a fifth year in the program.
Williams is entering his fourth year in the program and with football being a developmental game, the Swansea graduate hopes his work in the weight room, the practice field and the meeting room will pay dividends this fall.