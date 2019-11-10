CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson's board of trustees has given initial approval for improvements to the football stadium that will cost between $60-$70 million. Once approved, the updates are expected to be completed in time for the 2021 season.

The renovations include a larger video board and improved sound and lighting systems. Other plans call for the addition of 2,500 seats in the east side of the lower bowl and building a 240-seat field-level club on the opposite side. The school also plans to expand the football team's locker room by 8,000 square feet and build a new equipment room and training room.

School officials say the cost will be paid by the Clemson athletic department and its booster group.

The project must be approved by several state panels before board Clemson board's next vote, most likely next summer.