Taylor gets drafted in the 19th round

Texas uses the 544th pick to select Will Taylor who had been projected to go in the first round but clearly, teams were given some intel prior to the draft.

CLEMSON, S.C. — It wasn't until the pentultimate round of the MLB Draft but Will Taylor was finally selected.

Taylor was chosen in the 19th round with the 554th overall pick by the Texas Rangers who figured it was worth a very late draft pick just to see if there is still any interest on the part of Taylor in beginning his professional career.

But that is unlikely especially since Taylor is neither doing or saying anything that would suggest he won't be in orange this fall. Tuesday morning, Taylor took part in a photo shoot with the rest of the Clemson football team, further cementing the belief that he will be available for Dabo Swinney and Monte Lee.

The Gatorade Player of the Year in the Palmetto State for baseball, Taylor spent his one season at Dutch Fork at quarterback where he played a key role in the Silver Foxes winning their fifth consecutive 5A state championship. He will play receiver and quarterback for the Tigers in the fall, while given Monte Lee some speed in the outfield in the spring.