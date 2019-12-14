There was something different Friday as Clemson kicked off bowl practice.

Head coach Dabo Swinney was more hands on with the receivers because the position coach for that group is in Tampa getting ready for his new job as the head coach at South Florida.

Swinney and Tyler Grishman handled practice for that group. Grisham, a former Tiger receiver, will be promoted to receivers coach after the season ends for Clemson and Scott permanently departs for Tampa. Grisham has been an offensive analyst for the team. Scott will return to the team for the bowl run and then head to Tampa to begin his tenure there with the Bulls.

Tony Elliott will also be named the sole offensive coordinator after sharing those duties with Scott.

Brandon Streeter will be named passing game coordinator and will not be the recruiting coordinator. That position will be announced at a later date.