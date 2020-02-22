Sam Weatherly worked six innings and recorded 14 strikeouts as Clemson shut out Stony Brook 2-0 Friday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The 14 strikeouts were the most in one game since Kris Benson recorded 15 against the Miami Hurricanes on May 31, 1996.

Weatherly (1-0) earned the win by giving up just two singles and one walk while setting career highs for innings pitched and strikeouts. He also had three strikeouts in three of his six innings on the mound.

Carson Spiers pitched the final 0.2 innings to record his third save of the year.

Sam Hall's RBI triple accounted for one of Clemson's two runs.



Game two is set for today at 3:00 p.m.