Clemson runs the streak to seven

The Tigers shut out South Carolina for the first time since 1989 to earn bragging rights for a seventh consecutive season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the seconds ticked off the clock at Williams-Brice Stadium, it did not take long for the players to start holding up seven fingers to symbolize where the current winning streak in the Palmetto Bowl currently stands.

It wasn't that long ago when the Tigers were on the short end of the rivalry, having lost five straight from 2009-2013. But since 2014, it has been the Tigers who have owned bragging rights and after the 2020 game was cancelled due to COVID and the SEC going to a conference only schedule, the rivalry was renewed Saturday in front of a sellout crowd.

After the game, the Spiers family was on the field celebrating the win. Will Spiers is Clemson's starting punter and his father Bill is on the Clemson football staff as Director of Special Teams. Former News19 Player of the Week Hunter Helms flashed the seven fingers while head coach Dabo Swinney shared a moment with his son Will. The younger Swinney played his final regular season in this contest and Dabo made sure that moment was captured as the two posed for a picture just before returning to the locker room.