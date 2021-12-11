Clemson gets by Drake in overtime

The Tigers snap a two-game losing streak with a 90-80 victory in Atlanta over Drake in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

ATLANTA — ATLANTA (AP) - PJ Hall tossed in 22 points, Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 and David Collins pitched in with the first double-double of his career to help Clemson outlast Drake 90-80 in overtime at the Holiday Hoopsgiving.

Clemson (6-4) led 39-32 at halftime and the Tigers were up 68-58 after Hall’s rebound basket with 6:35 remaining in the game. But Clemson managed just six free throws through the end of regulation as Drake (6-4) chipped away at the lead.