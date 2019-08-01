With all the focus on the play of freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullin has a message for those critics of the Tiger secondary.

Mullen was named the Defensive MVP of the national championship after he recorded an interception and a sack. That unit looked nothing like the team that was lit up by Texas A&M and most recently, South Carolina. Mullen says the Tigers were aware the pundits predicted Alabama would follow suit with Tua Tagovailoa finishing what Kellen Mond and Jake Bentley started.

"They went off two games, Texas A&M and South Carolina. That's how they judged us as a secondary," Mullen said.

"You look at the score in a national championship game, 44-16, you tell me what our secondary's about."

Mullen said not only is this Clemson team the best ever, but he also predicted a 30-for-30 series in the near future.