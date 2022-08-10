The tight end position has been quite productive for Clemson

Davis Allen and Jake Brinningstool are doing their part to help the Tiger offense be more efficient.

CLEMSON, S.C. — When the Clemson Tigers face Boston College, it's a good bet the Eagle defensive coaches have done their homework as it relates to the likes of Davis Allen and Jake Brinningstool.

The Clemson tight ends have been extremely productive through the first five games.

Jake Brinningstool is third on the team with 156 yards receiving. He ranks second on the team with 14 receptions are three touchdowns. Davis Allen has had his moments too. He has 13 catches for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Both of his scores came against Wake Forest.