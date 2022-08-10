The tight end position has been quite productive for Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — When the Clemson Tigers face Boston College, it's a good bet the Eagle defensive coaches have done their homework as it relates to the likes of Davis Allen and Jake Brinningstool.
The Clemson tight ends have been extremely productive through the first five games.
Jake Brinningstool is third on the team with 156 yards receiving. He ranks second on the team with 14 receptions are three touchdowns. Davis Allen has had his moments too. He has 13 catches for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Both of his scores came against Wake Forest.
Scoring, though, is just part of the requirements for being a good tight end as good blockers at that position are essential. Whenever you have someone who can block and stretch the field, you have someone special and head coach Dabo Swinney feels like his roster is loaded with tight ends who know how to perform all of their duties at a high level.