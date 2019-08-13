Former Spring Valley and USC point guard PJ Dozie is no longer on the free agent market.

Dozier has signed a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets, that according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN.

This past season, Dozier was with the Boston Celtic organization, earning third team G-League All-Star honors after averaging 21.1 points, 6.7 assists and 6.6 rebounds in 46 games with the Maine Red Claws. He ended up playing six games on the big league level with the Celtics.

His rookie season saw him land a two-way deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder and he ended up playing in two games at the NBA level.

After being passed over in the 2017 NBA Draft, Dozier landed free agent deals with the Lakers and Mavericks.

In July, he finished up a summer league assignment with the Philadelphia 76ers. As he fights to earn a spot with the Nuggets, he will notice a familiar face on the roster in Great Falls and USC Upstate product Torrey Craig.