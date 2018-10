After its 56-14 win over River Bluff, Dutch Fork has moved up from 21st to 20th in this week's USA Today Super 25.

Dutch Fork improved to 6-0 with the win and the 56 points marked the fewest point total for them so far in 2018. The Silver Foxes have scored at least 60 points in four games and they hit the 70-point mark against Chapin.

This week, Dutch Fork travels to Lexington.

