Three Clemson players named Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans

Bryan Bresee, Trenton Simpson and Jordan McFadden are setting the tone for the Tigers in terms of preseason recognition.

CLEMSON, S.C. — A trio of Clemson players have been tabbed as preseason All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation which is the home to college football's oldest All-America team.

Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and linebacker Trenton Simpson each earned a spot on the first team while offensive lineman Jordan McFadden landed on the second team.

Bresee played in just four games last season as he suffered a torn ACL against N.C. State. In spite of his season ending in late September, Bresee was named a third-team All-ACC selection after recording 15 tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception over 154 snaps in four games. In 2020, Bresee was named a Freshman All-American after he registered 33 tackles (6.5 for loss), 4.0 sacks, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and a safety in 432 snaps over 12 games (10 starts).

Simpson had 64 tackles last season and finished second on the team in tackles for loss (12) and sacks (6). The junior from Charlotte will be making the move to weak-side linebacker. He has 92 tackles through his first two seasons with the Tigers.