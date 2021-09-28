Coastal Carolina will begin a three-game series with Virginia

Jamey Chadwell's program will be upgrading its schedule in the coming years by facing the Virginia Cavaliers

CONWAY, S.C. — On the same week Coastal Carolina football prepares for its first Sun Belt Conference game of 2021, the athletics department in Conway announced the Chanticleers will begin a three-game series with ACC member Virginia starting in 2022.

The three-game series will begin in Charlottesville as the Cavaliers will host Coastal Carolina at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium on Nov. 19, 2022.



The Chanitcleers will then host the Cavaliers on Sept. 21, 2024, before wrapping up the three-game series at Virginia on Aug. 30, 2025.



"Our scheduling philosophy focuses on bringing strong national competition to Brooks Stadium and we are pleased to announce this series with the University of Virginia which meets that philosophy," said Matt Hogue, Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and University Recreation.

"This series also provides a regional flavor that resonates with many current students and alumni who hail from the Mid-Atlantic area. We look forward to starting the series next season in Charlottesville."