Newberry College running back earns SAC award

Mario Anderson was named this week's South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week for his performance last week against Lenoir-Rhyne.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College pulled off a huge win last week over a Lenoir-Rhyne team which was ranked fifth at the time.

The Wolves defeated the Bears 28-21, helped in part by the legs of running back Mario Anderson.

The sophomore from Summerville rushed for a career-high 20 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a reception for 11 yards to finish the day with 135 total yards of offense.

For his effort, Anderson was named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Player of the Week.