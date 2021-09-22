Newberry College running back earns SAC award

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College pulled off a huge win last week over a Lenoir-Rhyne team which was ranked fifth at the time.
The Wolves defeated the Bears 28-21, helped in part by the legs of running back Mario Anderson.
The sophomore from Summerville rushed for a career-high 20 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a reception for 11 yards to finish the day with 135 total yards of offense.
For his effort, Anderson was named the South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Player of the Week.
Newberry is now 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the SAC with a road trip to Tusculum on tap this weekend.