Furman running back up for Walter Payton Award

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman running back Dominic Roberto is among 35 players named to the 2023 Walter Payton Award Preseason Watch List, presented by FedEx Ground, announced this week by Stats Perform.



The Walter Payton Award is presented to the national offensive player of the year in college football's Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).



Roberto is coming off a 2022 season that saw him rush for 1,149 yards and 11 touchdowns, helping the Paladins post a 10-3 record and advance to the second round of the FCS Playoffs.



The Fayetteville, N.C. product is vying to become the second Paladin to win the Walter Payton Award. In 2000 All-America running back Louis Ivory took home the prestigious trophy after rushing for a FCS (then NCAA I-AA) season leading 2,079 yards at 16 touchdowns, including a Furman record 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern.