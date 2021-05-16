Francis Marion legend Pearl Moore announced as a member of 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Class

The all-time leading scorer in the history of collegiate women’s basketball is headed to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Francis Marion University legend will be entering the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year.

Florence, South Carolina native Pearl Moore was announced as a member of the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame Class on Sunday.

Moore played for the Patriots from 1975-1979.

During her career, she was a four-time All-American, and she still holds the all-time record for career points in women's college basketball, with 4,061 points.

Following her career at Francis Marion, Moore went on to play two seasons in the Women's Pro Basketball League (1979-80 with the New York Stars and 1980-81 with the St. Louis Streak), earning All-Star status in 1981, and one season in Venezuela.

She'll be the second inductee with ties to Francis Marion to enter the Hall of Fame, joining her former coach Sylvia Hatchell.

"I am so excited to join my coach (Sylvia Hatchell) in the Naismith Hall of Fame and equally proud to represent my school and hometown by receiving this honor," Moore said in statement. " A myriad of people along the way are responsible for my induction, including family, friends, teachers, coaches, and teammates. Basketball is a team sport and I truly share this award with all of them."

Moore was previously enshrined in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn., the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, the Florence Area Athletic Hall of Fame, and FMU Athletic Hall of Fame.