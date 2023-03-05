Gamecock softball enjoys a Saturday sweep

Carolina recorded wins over Illinois and North Carolina A&T on day two of the Gamecock Invitational

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the second day of the Gamecock Invitational, the South Carolina softball team engineered a Saturday sweep, defeating Illinois 4-1 and North Carolina A&T 9-1 in a six-inning, walk-off, run-rule victory.

In the first game of the day, South Carolina faced Illinois in an SEC-Big 10 matchup.

After the Fighting Illini tied the game at one in the top of the second, the Gamecocks responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Pinch runner Kyye Ricks scored on Giulia Desiderio’s groundball to the shortstop. After stealing second and going to third on a groundout, Desiderio scored on a Jordan Fabian single for a 3-1 lead.

Rachel Vaughan earned her second win in relief, as she allowed just one base runner in three innings of work.

In the second game against the Aggies from the Big South Conference, Zoe Laneaux and Aniyah Black both homered with Black delivering two, including the walk-off winner in the bottom of the sixth.