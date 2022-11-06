Gamecock Women's Soccer claims SEC title for third time

It's the third SEC Tournament Championship in program history and the first since 2019.

PENSACOLA, Fla. — For the third time in program history, the South Carolina Women's Soccer team are SEC Tournament Champions.

On Sunday, the 13-ranked Gamecocks defeated Alabama 1-0 in the Championship game, sealing their first Tournament title since 2019.

The Gamecocks found their lone goal in the 57th minute thanks to a goal by Brianna Behm.

The goal was Behm's first of the season and just the second of the junior's career.

Heather Hinz was named the tournament MVP, while Jyllissa Harris, Samantha Chang, Cat Barry, and Hinz were named to the All-Tournament team.

South Carolina will await its fate in the NCAA tournament. The selection show will be available on ncaa.com at 4:00 PM.