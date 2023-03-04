Gamecocks rally to even the series with Clemson

At Fluor Field, #23 South Carolina defeated Clemson 11-9, bouncing back from Friday's loss at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Carson Hornung’s three-run homer in the seventh inning gave No. 23 South Carolina an 8-7 lead in its 11-9 victory over Clemson at Fluor Field on Saturday afternoon. The Gamecocks, who evened the series 1-1 and snapped Clemson’s five-game winning streak in the rivalry series, improved to 10-1, while the Tigers fell to 5-5.

The Tigers scored first in the fifth inning on Chad Fairey’s two-run single, then they added a third run in the frame. South Carolina broke through with three runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Talmadge LeCroy’s two-run single to tie the score 3-3.

After escaping a jam to end the sixth inning, Clemson plated four runs in the top of the seventh inning to regain the lead, highlighted by Cooper Ingle’s run-scoring single to break a 3-3 tie and Blake Wright’s two-run double.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Gamecocks responded with five runs, four of which were unearned, to take the lead. Hornung’s three-run homer on a 1-2 pitch with two outs put South Carolina on top. South Carolina added three insurance runs in the eighth inning. Will Taylor hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, but the Tigers fell short.

Matthew Becker (1-0) earned the win in relief, while Jay Dill (1-1) suffered the loss.

Freshman Cam Cannarella extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a sixth-inning single.