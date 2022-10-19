The Gamecocks are rested and ready for the second half sprint

Carolina took a 4-2 record and a win over a top 15 opponent into the open date.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After an open date coming at the halfway point of the regular season, South Carolina is gearing up for a second-half sprint which will start with Saturday's game with Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks' open date comes on the heels of the first SEC road win of the Shane Beamer era, an impressive win over a Kentucky team ranked 13th at the time.

With that monumental win, Carolina spent last week seeking improvement during practice before taking the weekend off.

"I think anytime you have a chance to, one, get rested and two, have a little bit of extra time to prepare for your next opponent, for the most part, it helps," Beamer said Tuesday at his weekly news conference.

"A lot of times you want to keep playing and not have an off week and things like that. I know for us this week, we needed it from a health standpoint to get healthy and get rested mentally and physically. I think each situation is different and hopefully we can continue that track record of success as well.”