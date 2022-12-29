The December roster for the Gamecocks has a lot of changes from the regular season

Carolina will go into Friday's Gator Bowl with key players on both sides of the ball due to transfers and opt outs.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Earlier this week, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer went in depth about the lack of tight ends on the roster. Due to transfers, Nate Adkins is the one lone scholarship tight end on the roster for the Gator Bowl.

There have been other departures as players have either hit the transfer portal or opted out to get ready for the NFL Draft.