The December roster for the Gamecocks has a lot of changes from the regular season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Earlier this week, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer went in depth about the lack of tight ends on the roster. Due to transfers, Nate Adkins is the one lone scholarship tight end on the roster for the Gator Bowl.
There have been other departures as players have either hit the transfer portal or opted out to get ready for the NFL Draft.
The current players on the roster have no ill will towards the players who have departed but at the same time, the work goes on and that work involves getting ready for Notre Dame.