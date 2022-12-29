x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

The December roster for the Gamecocks has a lot of changes from the regular season

Carolina will go into Friday's Gator Bowl with key players on both sides of the ball due to transfers and opt outs.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Earlier this week, South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer went in depth about the lack of tight ends on the roster. Due to transfers, Nate Adkins is the one lone scholarship tight end on the roster for the Gator Bowl.

There have been other departures as players have either hit the transfer portal or opted out to get ready for the NFL Draft.

The current players on the roster have no ill will towards the players who have departed but at the same time, the work goes on and that work involves getting ready for Notre Dame.

Before You Leave, Check This Out