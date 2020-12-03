The SEC is suspending all sporting events through at least March 30 to combat the spread of coronavirus, the conference announced earlier today.

"Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30," the conference announced.

The conference said this ruling does not apply to teams and individuals in NCAA competition, at this time.

This announcement comes just a short time after the SEC announced it was cancelling the remaining games of the league tournament in Nashville.

This means the Gamecock baseball team will not be hosting Tennessee this weekend in the SEC opener.