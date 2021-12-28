Go Time for the Gamecocks at the Charlotte Motor Speedway

As part of the activities for the Duke's Mayo Bowl, the Gamecocks were treated to ride-along at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As South Carolina continues preparations for the Duke's Mayo Bowl, the team had some down time which turned into track time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Every year, the NASCAR Racing Experience, in conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, allows teams competing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to enjoy a few laps at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Players, coaches and staff are given a spot in the passenger seat where they were in the capable hands of the professional drivers with the NASCAR Racing Experience.