The Martins will take part in overseas trip

COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina head men's basketball coach Frank Martin, and his son, Gamecock senior forward Brandon Martin, will head to Spain next week as part of a group of all-star teams with USA East Coast Basketball.

Martin will serve as head coach of the Blue Team, and he will be assisted by Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery and Jason Gilliam-Alexander (Florida Memorial), while Brandon will be a member of the White Team, which will be led by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim, and assisted by Adrian Autry (Syracuse) and Josh Einhorn (Dartmouth).



"It's going to be great to once again have the opportunity to go overseas and represent the United States in a basketball format with USA East Coast," Frank Martin said in a statement.

"Guy Rancourt does an incredible job every year with giving young men and coaches the opportunity to take part in these events and travel abroad. I'm extremely excited to coach a great group of guys from the Ivy League schools, along with Fran McCaffery and Jason Gilliam-Alexander."



Brandon echoed his dad's excitement for the opportunity.

"I think it's going to be a great experience to go overseas and play basketball, and visit another country," Brandon said of the upcoming trip with USA East Coast.

"Playing basketball, and being able to be with other great players, and being coached by great coaches, will be a great experience and I'm super excited to represent the United States."



The Martin's will meet the rest of the team members and coaching staff at a two-day training camp at Manhattan College in New York City, before traveling to Valencia and Barcelona where the teams will face opponents from France and Spain.