COVID issues arise within Gamecock hoops program

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After dealing with three work stoppages last season due to COVID-19, the South Carolina men's basketball team is having to deal with the virus once again.

On his weekly radio call-in show, Gamecock head coach Frank Martin said six players are dealing with COVID, COVID protocols or injuries. He did not specifically identify which players will players will be out for the Saturday night's Clemson game.

More testing will be done Friday with tipoff against the Tigers scheduled for 8:00 p.m. at Littlejohn Coliseum. Martin said the team did have a productive practice on Thursday but any more positive tests could put Saturday's game in jeopardy. Last year's meeting between the rivals was not played as Carolina was dealing with the coronavirus which plagued the team for most of the season.