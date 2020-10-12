Martin updates his team's status in wake of positive COVID-19 test results

USC head basketball coach says the earliest his team could get back on the court is Friday.

One day after it was announced the South Carolina men's basketball team was pausing all team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program, head coach Frank Martin took part in this season's first episode of "Carolina Calls" but did so virtually with host Derek Scott and Martin at two different locations.

The work stoppage means Thursday's home game with Wofford has been cancelled. As far as his team's current status, Martin compared it to a plane waiting to be cleared to land only to be forced into a waiting game.

“We’re just circling right now. We all got tested again today. We all will get tested again tomorrow. Some of those results will confirm or determine the future," Martin said on Wednesday night's call-in show.

"The one thing that is in stone is we could not practice today and cannot play a game tomorrow and more than likely wont be able to practice Friday."

The next game scheduled is Monday at George Washington with a Dec. 19 contest at home against Clemson to follow. Assuming the Gamecocks and Tigers play, it would mark the first home game of 2020 after the cancelling of the exhibition game with Coker and now Wofford. The reason for the cancellation of the Coker game was the test results from Coker did not return in time for the game to be played. If the Clemson game can not be played, the next game on the schedule would be Dec. 23 at home against S.C. State.