South Carolina kicker sets a program scoring record while ending his career with a win.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parker White knew that there was a very good chance he would walk out of Bank of America Stadium as the Gamecocks' all-time scoring leader.

When Fry kicked a 30-yard field goal with 27 seconds remaining in the first quarter, that gave him 360 career points. He passed Elliott Fry’s record of 359 career points from 2013-16.

With three field goals and three extra points, White ended the game with 368 career points. He also ended his career tied with Collin Mackie for the most field goals made in career with 72.