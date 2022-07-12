South Carolina volleyball picked to finish 6th in SEC

Head coach Tom Mendoza has a team that is expected to finish in the top half of the SEC and contend for another NCAA appearance.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina volleyball team has been picked to finish sixth in the SEC according to the preseason coaches poll.

The Gamecocks are coming off a season where they went to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in the last four seasons.

There are seven returning players who saw action in 25 or more matches this fall, including their leading blocker (Ellie Ruprich), digs leader (Morgan Carter) and two of their top three leaders in kills (Riley Whitesides and Lauren McCutcheon).

In the team's NCAA tournament match last season, eight of the 11 Gamecocks who played were either freshmen or sophomores.

South Carolina will hold its Garnet and Black scrimmage on Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. The team will face Georgia Tech in an exhibition match on Sunday, August 21 at 2:00 p.m. The regular season begins with the two-day Carolina Classic which will be held on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27.