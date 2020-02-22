Katie Prebble's RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted the 22nd-ranked Gamecock softball team to a 3-2 victory over Boston College in the Gamecock Invitational.

Karly Heath came out of the bullpen for the injured Kelsey Oh and went 6.1 innings with two runs allowed on three hits and she struck out five.

Karsen Ochs (2-0) pitched the eighth inning to earn the win.

South Carolina (7-3) will host Michigan today at 3:00 p.m. and Iowa State tonight at 8:00 p.m. as the Gamecock Invitational continues at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.