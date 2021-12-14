South Carolina kicks off practice

The Gamecocks are preparing to face North Carolina Dec. 30 in Charlotte.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been a little more than two weeks since Carolina was on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium for the Clemson game. Monday afternoon, Carolina was back on the practice fields for its first official workout in preparation for the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte.

Carolina was greeted by mild weather for its first bowl workout. Head coach Shane Beamer said at last week's news conference that the coaches are trying to strike a balance in their preparation. The extra practices are extremely beneficial for the underclassmen who did not receive a lot of work this season. However, the coaches also want to give their starters enough work for them to play their best against the Tar Heels.