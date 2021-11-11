What can Brown do you for you this week?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jason Brown is ready for his encore.
He doesn't know if he will complete 14 of 24 passes for 175 yards for two touchdowns and no interceptions. But he does know he is not going to let that performance dictate how he performs Saturday at Missouri when he makes his second consecutive start.
The transfer from FCS school St. Francis in Pennsylvania is leaning on those closest to him for support and encouragement. Whether it's his father or offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, Brown is preparing just as diligently for his second FBS start as he did for his first.