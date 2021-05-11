James Reese V returns to the Colonial Life Arena

A.C. Flora graduate played his first game in Columbia since 2016.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The last time James Reese V played a game at the Colonial Life Arena, it was in the 2016 Class 3A state championship and he led A.C. Flora to a victory over Midland Valley.

Thursday night, Reese was back on the court for his unofficial debut for South Carolina. After stops at Buffalo, Odessa Junior College and North Texas, Reese is back home for his final season on the college level.

Reese says it was special Thursday night to play in front of family and friends. Even though it was not an official game, the moment of putting on a Gamecock uniform and hitting the court is something he made sure to savor. But once the game tipped off, Reese made his presence felt, leading South Carolina with 21 points.