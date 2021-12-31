Kevin Harris declares for the NFL Draft

South Carolina running back ends his career in Columbia with a bowl win and nearly 200 yards rushing against UNC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just a few hours after the Gamecocks defeated North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, running back Kevin Harris announced via Twitter he will forgo his remaining eligibility and turn pro.

In 2020, Harris led the SEC in rushing recording 1,138 yards in the 10 regular season games.

Harris was hampered by injuries during the preseason and finished second on the team with 477 yards rushing with a team-leading three rushing touchdowns in the 12 regular season games. But against North Carolina, Harris played like someone who was about to exit stage left. He set the tone by breaking numerous tackles on his way to 182 yards and a score on the ground where he averaged 5.9 yards per carry in the 38-21 win.

With ZaQuandre White deciding to prepare for the NFL and not play in the bowl game, Harris finishes the 2021 season as the team's leading rusher with 660 yards and four touchdowns.