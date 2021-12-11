Brandon Martin and the bond with his head coach

The son of South Carolina head coach Frank Martin is one of nine new faces on the Gamecock roster.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three years in the USC Upstate program, Brandon Martin and Frank Martin decided the time was right for father and son to spend a little more time together.

Brandon is one of nine newcomers on the Gamecock roster, a roster which looks nothing like the roster from a season ago when COVID caused a trio of work stoppages and caused the head coach and lead assistant Chuck Martin to miss the LSU game.

But Frank is back to 100% health and Brandon is glad that he can be on the court every day watching his dad's return to his normal self. Plus, being able to be with his father on an almost daily basis will lead to memories that will last a lifetime.