South Carolina lands former Ohio State guard

New head basketball coach Lamont Paris continues the process of rebuilding the Gamecock roster through the transfer portal.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — During his time at Chattanooga, Lamont Paris was quite successful in using the NCAA Transfer Portal in stocking his roster with key players and he is following a similar gameplan in Columbia.

Paris has landed former Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson who chose the Gamecocks over LSU, DePaul and Pitt.

Johnson is a 6-2 point guard who as a freshman, averaged 1.2 points per game in 17 appearances in the 2020-2021 season.

This past season, Johnson averaged 4.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per game as he saw action in 26 games with five starts. He averaged 17.7 minutes of playing time.

Coming out of Garfield High School in Cleveland, Ohio, Johnson was ranked as the 126th overall player in the country and the No. 23 point guard according to 247 Sports.