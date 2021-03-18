South Carolina's Boston named a Naismith Finalist

The other three finalists for the Naismith Trophy are Paige Bueckers (UConn), Dana Evans (Louisville) and Rhyne Howard (Kentucky). This is a continuation of a big week for Boston who is in San Antonio with her Gamecock teammates for the NCAA Tournament. Earlier this week, Boston was named a First-Team All-American by the Associated Press and ESPN.com.

The previous week saw her named to the All-SEC First Team as she capped her second SEC season with All-SEC First-Team and co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. Her 15 double-doubles rank ninth in the country and include eight against nationally ranked opponents. She is among the nation's top 15 in blocked shots per game (2.85, 12th) and rebounds per game (11.7, 14th), and she is 18th in offensive rebounds per game (4.0).



In her three games in Greenville for the SEC Tournament, Boston's averaged 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds per game as USC captured its second-straight title and sixth in the last seven seasons. She extended her double-doubles streak to four straight games and was named SEC Tournament MVP.



On the season, Boston currently averages 13.7 points and 11.7 rebounds. She is also a semifinalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, which she won last season.





