A starting quarterback has yet to be named for South Carolina

While the offensive coordinator wants to name a starter yesterday, South Carolina is still gathering intel on the healthy candidates while monitoring Doty's status.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Luke Doty is making progress from his sprained foot as he was see out of the cast and in a walking boot with a crutch as he moved around the practice fields Wednesday.

In the meantime, Zeb Noland continues his new role as one of the quarterbacks vying for the starting role. Noland came to South Carolina as a graduate assistant after playing at Iowa State and North Dakota State.

As far as timeline, South Carolina offensive coordinator is still in the intelligence gathering phase as kickoff is nine days away.

“Sooner rather than later. I think we’re doing our due diligence right now to be sure we’re getting as much information on these guys as we possibly can,' Satterfield said.

"Yesterday was maybe a week for Zeb playing quarterback, so giving him time to see how his reps turn out and continue to push JB. JB and Colten both had their best weeks last week.

“Luke is out of his cast now, so he’s coming back. We want to see where he goes before we rush to judgment and rush to a decision.”

Satterfield reiterated from Beamer said after the scrimmage which is Jason Brown is coming on strong. The transfer from FCS school St. Francis in Pennsylvania has been impressive in the last week or so.

“Really just the scrimmage the other night was one of his best outings," Satterfield said.