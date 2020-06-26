Former Gamecock Kinlaw signs with the 49ers

Javon Kinlaw has signed his rookie contract with the 49ers who took him with the 14th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Javon Kinlaw has signed his rookie contract with the San Francisco 49ers, that according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

An All-America defensive lineman in 2019, Kinlaw was the 14th overall selection by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft.

The deal is reportedly a guaranteed four-year contract worth $15.5 million with an option for fifth year.