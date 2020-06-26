Former Gamecock Kinlaw signs with the 49ers

Javon Kinlaw has signed his rookie contract with the San Francisco 49ers, that according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
An All-America defensive lineman in 2019, Kinlaw was the 14th overall selection by the 49ers in this year's NFL Draft.
The deal is reportedly a guaranteed four-year contract worth $15.5 million with an option for fifth year.
In his three seasons with the Gamecocks, Kinlaw played in 37 games, starting 34. In 2019, Kinlaw was named an Associated Press First Team All-American and a second-team All-American by USA Today. The SEC coaches put him on the All-SEC First Team, while the AP placed on the second team.