Gamecocks may be nice off the court, an attacking and relentless unit on the court

But it is so the intensity will be heightened. Still, it is fascinating for the head coach to see how this team has locked in on the job at hand with a degree of focus greater than even the 2017 national championship team.

"Day to day, they get after it. Once they leave the premises, they become really nice. But losing in not in their DNA and they don't like that feeling of losing. So the more games we lost, the better we got. The more games we lost and the way we lost - we had to make a change. You have to be able to pivot and tell your players what's happening out there and what's preventing us from winning and what will prevent us from winning a national championship. That's when the light comes on. 'Ding, ding, ding'. They're here to win a national championship.That's what they're driven to do".