Beamer understands the perception of his program

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The SEC preseason media poll wasn't expected to be kind to Carolina and it wasn't.
According to the voting of those media members who cover the SEC, South Carolina was picked to finish sixth in the Eastern Division.
Head coach Shane Beamer has been well aware of how his program is perceived from the outside looking in. The coach says he might mention it to his players from time to time, but he figures as rich a competitive spirit as his team possesses, the players will not have to be reminded they have a chance to prove a lot of doubters wrong this fall.