Aliyah Boston is a finalist for another national award

Boston is the only player to be named a finalist for this award and the Naismith Trophy which goes to college basketball's top player.



A First-Team All-America selection by both the Associated Press and ESPN.com, Boston was named the SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year along with receiving her second selection to the All-SEC First-Team. She is on the Wooden Award National Ballot and the Lisa Leslie Award Top 5.



Boston's 16 double-doubles, including five in the last five games, rank sixth in the country and include eight against nationally ranked opponents. She is 16th in the country in blocks per game (2.7), 11th in rebounds per game (11.9) and 17th in offensive rebounds per game (4.1).



On the season, Boston averages 13.9 points and 11.9 rebounds. Her output increases against ranked opponents to 14.7 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. She has eight games of four or more blocked shots, including the program's first triple-double against an SEC opponent and first against a ranked opponent (vs. Georgia, Jan. 21).