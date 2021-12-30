An MVP performance from Dakereon Joyner

The Gamecock receiver dusted off his quarterbacking skills in South Carolina's 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dakereon Joyner made a name for himself in high school as a quarterback at Fort Dorchester. The former Mr. Football came to South Carolina with the plan of playing that position.

But he was instead moved to receiver after losing the quarterback battle to Jake Bentley prior to the 2019 season. But Joyner received a lot of praise for not only staying in the program but publicly declaring that he was going to do what he was asked by the coaches at the time and if that meant staying at receiver, so be it.

In the next couple of seasons, Joyner would see time at quarterback and receiver. He would go in for an injured Ryan Hilinski in South Carolina's win at #3 Georgia in October of 2019. Joyner threw for 39 yards and rushed for 28 with no turnovers as the Gamecocks pulled out a 20-17 double-overtime victory in Athens.

In 2020, Joyner would see action at receiver and as a kickoff returner and nothing this season suggested he was going to see extensive action at any other positions.

But Joyner was a surprise starter at quarterback for the Duke's Mayo Bowl as he alternated with Zeb Noland behind center. The end result was a 38-21 Gamecock victory over North Carolina. Joyner was 9-for-9 passing for 150 yards and a touchdown. He also added 64 yards on the ground on his way to earning MVP honors.

After the game, Joyner said the transition to the new staff was helped with a bond he developed with wide receivers coach Justin Stepp who Joyner credits with helping him stay the course.