Spencer Rattler looks ahead to his first season in Columbia

FLORENCE, S.C. — After what he called an "amazing" spring in Columbia, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is now in the midst of summer conditioning with the rest of his teammates.
It was back in December when Rattler announced on social media he was transferring from Oklahoma to South Carolina. Since that announcement, the Gamecocks won the Duke's Mayo Bowl and Rattler was on the field for the 15 allotted workouts that comprise spring practice.
Rattler was in Florence on Saturday helping out with the Zacch Pickens football camp and that's where he gave a recap of his sixth months with the Gamecocks. He also talked about that huge chip on his shoulder which was created when his chapter at Oklahoma ended with him leaving the Sooner program and entering the NCAA transfer portal after a frustrating 2021 regular season.