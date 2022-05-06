Spencer Rattler looks ahead to his first season in Columbia

The Oklahoma transfer has settled in as his role of one of the headliners of Gamecock football.

FLORENCE, S.C. — After what he called an "amazing" spring in Columbia, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is now in the midst of summer conditioning with the rest of his teammates.

It was back in December when Rattler announced on social media he was transferring from Oklahoma to South Carolina. Since that announcement, the Gamecocks won the Duke's Mayo Bowl and Rattler was on the field for the 15 allotted workouts that comprise spring practice.